Large Cap Gold: Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Franco-Nevada Corporation stated a price of 58.92 today, indicating a positive change of 1.76%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10320.56, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 877.86.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Franco-Nevada Corporation stands at -27.40% while the 52-week low stands at 42.08%.

The performance week for Franco-Nevada Corporation is at 2.42% and the performance month is at 1.60%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -18.81% and -20.18% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 26.56%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Franco-Nevada Corporation is -2.76% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -13.03%.

The volatility (week) for Franco-Nevada Corporation is at 2.48% and the volatility (month) is at 2.85%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Franco-Nevada Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.09 and the float short is at 2.05%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 103.95, while the P/S ratio is at 17.93 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 61.40%.