Large Cap Gold: Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG)

Summary

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Goldcorp Inc. stated a price of 12.62 today, indicating a positive change of 2.10%.

Goldcorp Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10493.64, with a return on assets (ROA) of -19.60% and an average volume of 8515.44.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -32.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Goldcorp Inc. stands at -37.91% while the 52-week low stands at 34.27%.

The performance week for Goldcorp Inc. is at 1.39% and the performance month is at -8.31%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -25.70% and -32.57% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.80%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Goldcorp Inc. is -9.25% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -23.37%.

The volatility (week) for Goldcorp Inc. is at 2.80% and the volatility (month) is at 3.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Goldcorp Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.71 and the float short is at 1.72%.

Goldcorp Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.85 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -90.50%.