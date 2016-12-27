Large Cap Gold: Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG)

Summary

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Goldcorp Inc. stated a price of 12.85 today, indicating a positive change of 1.98%.

Goldcorp Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10697.4, with a return on assets (ROA) of -19.60% and an average volume of 8511.17.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -32.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Goldcorp Inc. stands at -36.78% while the 52-week low stands at 36.72%.

The performance week for Goldcorp Inc. is at 0.56% and the performance month is at -2.25%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -23.19% and -31.33% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 9.89%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Goldcorp Inc. is -7.33% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -21.88%.

The volatility (week) for Goldcorp Inc. is at 2.73% and the volatility (month) is at 3.32%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Goldcorp Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.71 and the float short is at 1.72%.

Goldcorp Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.9 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -90.50%.