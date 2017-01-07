Large Cap Gold: Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG)

Summary

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Goldcorp Inc. stated a price of 14.45 today, indicating a positive change of -3.25%.

Goldcorp Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13017.67, with a return on assets (ROA) of -19.60% and an average volume of 8600.35.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -32.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Goldcorp Inc. stands at -28.88% while the 52-week low stands at 53.79%.

The performance week for Goldcorp Inc. is at 13.53% and the performance month is at 10.92%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.55% and -23.72% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 9.85%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Goldcorp Inc. is 5.51% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -11.62%.

The volatility (week) for Goldcorp Inc. is at 4.07% and the volatility (month) is at 3.39%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Goldcorp Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.19 and the float short is at 2.22%.

Goldcorp Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 3.53 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -90.50%.