Large Cap Gold: Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Summary

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Newmont Mining Corporation stated a price of 32.55 today, indicating a positive change of 0.28%.

Newmont Mining Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 17236.26, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.90% and an average volume of 7787.62.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -2.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.46.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Newmont Mining Corporation stands at -29.20% while the 52-week low stands at 103.57%.

The performance week for Newmont Mining Corporation is at 2.53% and the performance month is at 3.20%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -17.20% and -13.69% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 81.11%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Newmont Mining Corporation is -4.45% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -8.59%.

The volatility (week) for Newmont Mining Corporation is at 2.65% and the volatility (month) is at 3.45%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Newmont Mining Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.41 and the float short is at 2.08%.

Newmont Mining Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.56 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -65.90%.