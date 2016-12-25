Large Cap Grocery Stores: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Summary

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Kroger Co. stated a price of 35.08 today, indicating a positive change of 0.29%.

The Kroger Co. is operating with a market capitalization of 32927.84, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.80% and an average volume of 10368.96.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 30.50% and the debt to equity stands at 2.09.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Kroger Co. stands at -16.85% while the 52-week low stands at 22.64%.

The performance week for The Kroger Co. is at -2.39% and the performance month is at 4.09%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.06% and -3.49% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -15.02%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Kroger Co. is 6.81% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.09%.

The volatility (week) for The Kroger Co. is at 1.53% and the volatility (month) is at 2.32%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Kroger Co.’s short ratio is currently at 1.35 and the float short is at 1.50%.

The Kroger Co.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.71, while the P/S ratio is at 0.29 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 18.60%.