Large Cap Grocery Stores: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Summary

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Kroger Co. stated a price of 32.89 today, indicating a positive change of -0.96%.

The Kroger Co. is operating with a market capitalization of 31227.36, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.80% and an average volume of 9347.72.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 30.50% and the debt to equity stands at 2.09.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Kroger Co. stands at -21.43% while the 52-week low stands at 14.99%.

The performance week for The Kroger Co. is at -4.24% and the performance month is at 0.85%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.58% and -10.35% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Kroger Co. is -1.50% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.93%.

The volatility (week) for The Kroger Co. is at 1.82% and the volatility (month) is at 1.97%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Kroger Co.’s short ratio is currently at 1.7 and the float short is at 1.70%.

The Kroger Co.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.82, while the P/S ratio is at 0.27 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 18.60%.