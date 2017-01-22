Large Cap Grocery Stores: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Summary

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Kroger Co. stated a price of 34.09 today, indicating a positive change of -0.50%.

The Kroger Co. is operating with a market capitalization of 32140.05, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.80% and an average volume of 8105.34.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 30.50% and the debt to equity stands at 2.09.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Kroger Co. stands at -15.80% while the 52-week low stands at 19.18%.

The performance week for The Kroger Co. is at 1.70% and the performance month is at -4.99%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.34% and -4.49% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.22%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Kroger Co. is 0.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.13%.

The volatility (week) for The Kroger Co. is at 2.19% and the volatility (month) is at 1.76%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Kroger Co.’s short ratio is currently at 2.04 and the float short is at 1.78%.

The Kroger Co.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.24, while the P/S ratio is at 0.28 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 18.60%.