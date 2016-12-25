Large Cap Grocery Stores: Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM)

Summary

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Whole Foods Market, Inc. stated a price of 31.91 today, indicating a positive change of 0.16%.

Whole Foods Market, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10185.67, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.00% and an average volume of 5243.09.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.33.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Whole Foods Market, Inc. stands at -9.50% while the 52-week low stands at 15.87%.

The performance week for Whole Foods Market, Inc. is at -1.18% and the performance month is at 2.51%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.91% and 3.04% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Whole Foods Market, Inc. is 5.67% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.24%.

The volatility (week) for Whole Foods Market, Inc. is at 1.63% and the volatility (month) is at 2.09%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Whole Foods Market, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.08 and the float short is at 10.11%.

Whole Foods Market, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.6, while the P/S ratio is at 0.65 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.40%.