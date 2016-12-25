Large Cap Health Care Plans: Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET)

Summary

Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Aetna Inc. stated a price of 125.95 today, indicating a positive change of 1.01%.

Aetna Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 44258.83, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.90% and an average volume of 2822.43.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.13.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Aetna Inc. stands at -7.73% while the 52-week low stands at 37.19%.

The performance week for Aetna Inc. is at -0.68% and the performance month is at -2.61%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.83% and 9.46% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.55%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Aetna Inc. is 4.82% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.20%.

The volatility (week) for Aetna Inc. is at 2.17% and the volatility (month) is at 2.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Aetna Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.79 and the float short is at 2.25%.

Aetna Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.17, while the P/S ratio is at 0.71 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 19.30%.