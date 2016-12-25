Large Cap Health Care Plans: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Summary

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Anthem, Inc. stated a price of 146.02 today, indicating a positive change of 1.00%.

Anthem, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 38432.47, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.60% and an average volume of 1696.59.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.63.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Anthem, Inc. stands at -1.51% while the 52-week low stands at 28.78%.

The performance week for Anthem, Inc. is at 0.38% and the performance month is at 2.14%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.28% and 18.11% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.79%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Anthem, Inc. is 8.78% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.34%.

The volatility (week) for Anthem, Inc. is at 1.79% and the volatility (month) is at 1.96%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Anthem, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.63 and the float short is at 3.00%.

Anthem, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.14, while the P/S ratio is at 0.46 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.80%.