Large Cap Health Care Plans: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Summary

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Anthem, Inc. stated a price of 144.41 today, indicating a positive change of -0.11%.

Anthem, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 38347.19, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.60% and an average volume of 1640.15.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.63.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Anthem, Inc. stands at -2.60% while the 52-week low stands at 27.36%.

The performance week for Anthem, Inc. is at 0.21% and the performance month is at 0.33%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 18.97% and 12.79% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.56%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Anthem, Inc. is 4.76% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.98%.

The volatility (week) for Anthem, Inc. is at 2.00% and the volatility (month) is at 1.85%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Anthem, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.36 and the float short is at 2.72%.

Anthem, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.97, while the P/S ratio is at 0.46 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.80%.