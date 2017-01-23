Large Cap Health Care Plans: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Summary

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Anthem, Inc. stated a price of 150.63 today, indicating a positive change of 1.70%.

Anthem, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 39645.82, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.60% and an average volume of 1590.78.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.63.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Anthem, Inc. stands at 0.45% while the 52-week low stands at 32.85%.

The performance week for Anthem, Inc. is at 1.65% and the performance month is at 3.97%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 22.20% and 9.44% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Anthem, Inc. is 5.78% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.39%.

The volatility (week) for Anthem, Inc. is at 2.09% and the volatility (month) is at 1.95%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Anthem, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.13 and the float short is at 2.50%.

Anthem, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.68, while the P/S ratio is at 0.47 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.80%.