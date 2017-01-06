Large Cap Health Care Plans: Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Summary

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Centene Corporation stated a price of 61.11 today, indicating a positive change of 1.59%.

Centene Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10337.38, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.50% and an average volume of 1976.73.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.8.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Centene Corporation stands at -19.14% while the 52-week low stands at 29.03%.

The performance week for Centene Corporation is at 4.66% and the performance month is at 5.60%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.83% and -12.83% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.44%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Centene Corporation is 5.06% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.05%.

The volatility (week) for Centene Corporation is at 2.63% and the volatility (month) is at 2.56%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Centene Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.3 and the float short is at 1.56%.

Centene Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.18, while the P/S ratio is at 0.3 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 29.90%.