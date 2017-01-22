Large Cap Health Care Plans: Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Summary

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Centene Corporation stated a price of 63.31 today, indicating a positive change of 1.69%.

Centene Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10639.88, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.50% and an average volume of 2016.7.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.8.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Centene Corporation stands at -16.22% while the 52-week low stands at 33.68%.

The performance week for Centene Corporation is at 0.96% and the performance month is at 12.65%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.80% and -13.27% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 12.03%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Centene Corporation is 8.96% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.60%.

The volatility (week) for Centene Corporation is at 1.74% and the volatility (month) is at 2.27%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Centene Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.15 and the float short is at 1.41%.

Centene Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.4, while the P/S ratio is at 0.3 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 29.90%.