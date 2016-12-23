Large Cap Health Care Plans: Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Summary

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Centene Corporation stated a price of 58.65 today, indicating a positive change of 1.01%.

Centene Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10048.44, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.50% and an average volume of 1996.79.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.8.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Centene Corporation stands at -22.40% while the 52-week low stands at 23.83%.

The performance week for Centene Corporation is at 1.43% and the performance month is at 3.83%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -15.30% and -16.11% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -11.78%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Centene Corporation is 0.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -7.94%.

The volatility (week) for Centene Corporation is at 3.02% and the volatility (month) is at 2.54%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Centene Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.56 and the float short is at 1.89%.

Centene Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.37, while the P/S ratio is at 0.29 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 29.90%.