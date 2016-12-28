Large Cap Health Care Plans: Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)

Summary

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cigna Corporation stated a price of 139.33 today, indicating a positive change of 0.52%.

Cigna Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 35165.36, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.20% and an average volume of 1249.28.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.36.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cigna Corporation stands at -6.48% while the 52-week low stands at 21.12%.

The performance week for Cigna Corporation is at 1.35% and the performance month is at -0.66%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.34% and 13.53% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -5.25%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cigna Corporation is 6.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.89%.

The volatility (week) for Cigna Corporation is at 1.63% and the volatility (month) is at 2.27%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cigna Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.16 and the float short is at 0.58%.

Cigna Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.84, while the P/S ratio is at 0.89 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.70%.