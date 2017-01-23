Large Cap Health Care Plans: Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)

Summary

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cigna Corporation stated a price of 144.77 today, indicating a positive change of 0.42%.

Cigna Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 37011.9, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.20% and an average volume of 1307.86.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.36.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cigna Corporation stands at -2.83% while the 52-week low stands at 25.85%.

The performance week for Cigna Corporation is at 0.07% and the performance month is at 4.84%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.18% and 3.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.53%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cigna Corporation is 5.33% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.92%.

The volatility (week) for Cigna Corporation is at 3.66% and the volatility (month) is at 2.50%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cigna Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.23 and the float short is at 0.64%.

Cigna Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.68, while the P/S ratio is at 0.94 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.70%.