Large Cap Health Care Plans: CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Summary

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CVS Health Corporation stated a price of 79.12 today, indicating a positive change of 0.42%.

CVS Health Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 84147.72, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.10% and an average volume of 8469.66.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.74.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CVS Health Corporation stands at -25.13% while the 52-week low stands at 14.17%.

The performance week for CVS Health Corporation is at 0.64% and the performance month is at 7.07%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -12.61% and -14.98% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -17.96%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CVS Health Corporation is -1.27% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -14.10%.

The volatility (week) for CVS Health Corporation is at 1.52% and the volatility (month) is at 2.04%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CVS Health Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.53 and the float short is at 1.22%.

CVS Health Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.81, while the P/S ratio is at 0.49 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.80%.