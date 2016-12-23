Large Cap Health Care Plans: Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX)

Summary

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Express Scripts Holding Company stated a price of 68.84 today, indicating a positive change of 0.60%.

Express Scripts Holding Company is operating with a market capitalization of 42604.52, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.30% and an average volume of 4223.94.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.03.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Express Scripts Holding Company stands at -22.35% while the 52-week low stands at 6.79%.

The performance week for Express Scripts Holding Company is at -1.08% and the performance month is at -9.88%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.08% and -9.24% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -21.71%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Express Scripts Holding Company is -4.64% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.85%.

The volatility (week) for Express Scripts Holding Company is at 2.05% and the volatility (month) is at 2.58%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Express Scripts Holding Company’s short ratio is currently at 4.57 and the float short is at 3.15%.

Express Scripts Holding Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.18, while the P/S ratio is at 0.42 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 34.70%.