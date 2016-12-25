Large Cap Health Care Plans: Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Summary

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Humana Inc. stated a price of 205.53 today, indicating a positive change of 1.28%.

Humana Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 30496.54, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.10% and an average volume of 1412.68.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.38.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Humana Inc. stands at -5.63% while the 52-week low stands at 37.24%.

The performance week for Humana Inc. is at -0.05% and the performance month is at -1.15%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.43% and 16.54% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 15.70%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Humana Inc. is 7.26% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.25%.

The volatility (week) for Humana Inc. is at 2.24% and the volatility (month) is at 2.38%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Humana Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.35 and the float short is at 1.28%.

Humana Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.78, while the P/S ratio is at 0.56 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.70%.