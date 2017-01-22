Large Cap Health Care Plans: Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Summary

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Humana Inc. stated a price of 200.53 today, indicating a positive change of -2.66%.

Humana Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 30715.18, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.10% and an average volume of 1490.19.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.38.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Humana Inc. stands at -7.80% while the 52-week low stands at 34.10%.

The performance week for Humana Inc. is at -2.30% and the performance month is at 0.20%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.48% and 17.26% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.57%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Humana Inc. is -0.75% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.59%.

The volatility (week) for Humana Inc. is at 2.42% and the volatility (month) is at 2.06%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Humana Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.08 and the float short is at 1.09%.

Humana Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.1, while the P/S ratio is at 0.56 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.70%.