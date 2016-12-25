Large Cap Health Care Plans: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Summary

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stated a price of 163.03 today, indicating a positive change of 0.90%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 155204.56, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.50% and an average volume of 4063.74.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.88.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stands at -0.59% while the 52-week low stands at 54.28%.

The performance week for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is at -0.56% and the performance month is at 6.60%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.15% and 19.93% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 40.99%.

The simple 20 day moving average for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is 8.86% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.86%.

The volatility (week) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is at 1.39% and the volatility (month) is at 1.57%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 1.99 and the float short is at 0.86%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.08, while the P/S ratio is at 0.86 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 5.50%.