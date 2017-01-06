Large Cap Health Care Plans: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Summary

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stated a price of 162.33 today, indicating a positive change of 0.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 155329.51, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.50% and an average volume of 4010.02.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.88.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stands at -1.02% while the 52-week low stands at 53.62%.

The performance week for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is at 0.46% and the performance month is at 2.89%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 18.33% and 16.18% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.34%.

The simple 20 day moving average for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is 5.94% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.09%.

The volatility (week) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is at 1.34% and the volatility (month) is at 1.40%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 2.08 and the float short is at 0.89%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.96, while the P/S ratio is at 0.86 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 5.50%.