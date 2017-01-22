Large Cap Health Care Plans: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Summary

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stated a price of 158.66 today, indicating a positive change of -0.03%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 151053.84, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.00% and an average volume of 3943.49.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 19.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.86.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stands at -3.26% while the 52-week low stands at 48.32%.

The performance week for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is at -2.28% and the performance month is at -1.78%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.34% and 12.01% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.86%.

The simple 20 day moving average for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is 1.03% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.25%.

The volatility (week) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is at 2.19% and the volatility (month) is at 1.50%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 1.88 and the float short is at 0.80%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.23, while the P/S ratio is at 0.82 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 24.40%.