Large Cap Healthcare Information Services: Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN)

Summary

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cerner Corporation stated a price of 47.9 today, indicating a positive change of 0.19%.

Cerner Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 16307.51, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.40% and an average volume of 3098.66.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.13.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cerner Corporation stands at -29.04% while the 52-week low stands at 1.89%.

The performance week for Cerner Corporation is at -2.73% and the performance month is at -4.49%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -23.81% and -13.28% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -20.54%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cerner Corporation is -8.45% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -16.32%.

The volatility (week) for Cerner Corporation is at 1.56% and the volatility (month) is at 2.05%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cerner Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.56 and the float short is at 5.73%.

Cerner Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.31, while the P/S ratio is at 3.46 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.50%.