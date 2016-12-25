Large Cap Healthcare Information Services: Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN)

Summary

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cerner Corporation stated a price of 48.04 today, indicating a positive change of 0.48%.

Cerner Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 16385.96, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.40% and an average volume of 3098.66.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.13.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cerner Corporation stands at -28.83% while the 52-week low stands at 2.19%.

The performance week for Cerner Corporation is at -1.80% and the performance month is at -4.89%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -22.44% and -10.56% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -20.16%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cerner Corporation is -8.18% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -16.08%.

The volatility (week) for Cerner Corporation is at 1.64% and the volatility (month) is at 2.08%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cerner Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.56 and the float short is at 5.73%.

Cerner Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.43, while the P/S ratio is at 3.48 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.50%.