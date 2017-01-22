Large Cap Healthcare Information Services: Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN)

Summary

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cerner Corporation stated a price of 51.87 today, indicating a positive change of 0.45%.

Cerner Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 17531.54, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.40% and an average volume of 3569.14.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.13.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cerner Corporation stands at -23.16% while the 52-week low stands at 10.34%.

The performance week for Cerner Corporation is at 1.09% and the performance month is at 6.53%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -14.50% and -16.33% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 9.50%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cerner Corporation is 5.28% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -8.88%.

The volatility (week) for Cerner Corporation is at 1.89% and the volatility (month) is at 2.09%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cerner Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.22 and the float short is at 6.21%.

Cerner Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.46, while the P/S ratio is at 3.72 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.50%.