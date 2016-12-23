Large Cap Home Furnishings & Fixtures: Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Summary

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. stated a price of 202.91 today, indicating a positive change of -0.04%.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 15110.58, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.70% and an average volume of 667.11.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.48.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Mohawk Industries, Inc. stands at -6.31% while the 52-week low stands at 36.58%.

The performance week for Mohawk Industries, Inc. is at 2.66% and the performance month is at 1.40%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.34% and 9.44% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.18%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Mohawk Industries, Inc. is 3.76% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.50%.

The volatility (week) for Mohawk Industries, Inc. is at 1.74% and the volatility (month) is at 1.86%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.24 and the float short is at 1.35%.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.04, while the P/S ratio is at 1.72 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.60%.