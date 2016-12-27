Large Cap Home Furnishings & Fixtures: Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Summary

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. stated a price of 203.81 today, indicating a positive change of 0.05%.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 15054.17, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.70% and an average volume of 661.71.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.48.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Mohawk Industries, Inc. stands at -5.90% while the 52-week low stands at 37.19%.

The performance week for Mohawk Industries, Inc. is at 3.41% and the performance month is at 1.50%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.58% and 14.47% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.56%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Mohawk Industries, Inc. is 4.12% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.90%.

The volatility (week) for Mohawk Industries, Inc. is at 1.56% and the volatility (month) is at 1.82%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.25 and the float short is at 1.34%.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.1, while the P/S ratio is at 1.72 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.60%.