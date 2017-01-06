Large Cap Home Furnishings & Fixtures: Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Summary

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. stated a price of 205.53 today, indicating a positive change of 0.58%.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 15342.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.70% and an average volume of 631.83.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.48.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Mohawk Industries, Inc. stands at -5.10% while the 52-week low stands at 38.35%.

The performance week for Mohawk Industries, Inc. is at 1.28% and the performance month is at 4.82%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.26% and 8.01% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.34%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Mohawk Industries, Inc. is 4.53% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.47%.

The volatility (week) for Mohawk Industries, Inc. is at 1.76% and the volatility (month) is at 1.68%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.2 and the float short is at 1.22%.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.15, while the P/S ratio is at 1.75 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.60%.