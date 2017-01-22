Large Cap Home Improvement Stores: Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Summary

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. stated a price of 71.76 today, indicating a positive change of 0.22%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 62281.22, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.90% and an average volume of 6319.13.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 34.30% and the debt to equity stands at 2.3.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. stands at -13.42% while the 52-week low stands at 16.08%.

The performance week for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is at 0.25% and the performance month is at -1.59%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.12% and -10.03% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.90%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is 0.33% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.92%.

The volatility (week) for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is at 1.75% and the volatility (month) is at 1.47%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.12 and the float short is at 0.82%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.12, while the P/S ratio is at 1 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 0.70%.