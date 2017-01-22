Large Cap Home Improvement Stores: The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summary

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Home Depot, Inc. stated a price of 135.6 today, indicating a positive change of 0.16%.

The Home Depot, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 164926.22, with a return on assets (ROA) of 17.50% and an average volume of 5203.56.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 123.30% and the debt to equity stands at 4.07.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Home Depot, Inc. stands at -1.43% while the 52-week low stands at 26.33%.

The performance week for The Home Depot, Inc. is at 0.39% and the performance month is at 0.12%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.29% and 0.70% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.13%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Home Depot, Inc. is 2.67% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.83%.

The volatility (week) for The Home Depot, Inc. is at 1.09% and the volatility (month) is at 1.15%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Home Depot, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.51 and the float short is at 0.65%.

The Home Depot, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.96, while the P/S ratio is at 1.77 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 15.90%.