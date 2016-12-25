Large Cap Hospitals: HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Summary

HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

HCA Holdings, Inc. stated a price of 74.46 today, indicating a positive change of 0.68%.

HCA Holdings, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 28011.85, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.70% and an average volume of 3374.97.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -32.90% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for HCA Holdings, Inc. stands at -11.03% while the 52-week low stands at 23.96%.

The performance week for HCA Holdings, Inc. is at 0.40% and the performance month is at 4.87%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.60% and 0.04% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 10.10%.

The simple 20 day moving average for HCA Holdings, Inc. is -0.63% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.07%.

The volatility (week) for HCA Holdings, Inc. is at 1.16% and the volatility (month) is at 1.98%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

HCA Holdings, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.66 and the float short is at 4.08%.

HCA Holdings, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 11.77, while the P/S ratio is at 0.68 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 19.80%.