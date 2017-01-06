Large Cap Hospitals: HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Summary

HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

HCA Holdings, Inc. stated a price of 76.73 today, indicating a positive change of -0.10%.

HCA Holdings, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 28729.24, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.70% and an average volume of 3342.13.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -32.90% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for HCA Holdings, Inc. stands at -8.32% while the 52-week low stands at 27.73%.

The performance week for HCA Holdings, Inc. is at 4.42% and the performance month is at 8.83%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.77% and -0.23% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for HCA Holdings, Inc. is 3.83% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.11%.

The volatility (week) for HCA Holdings, Inc. is at 1.93% and the volatility (month) is at 1.92%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

HCA Holdings, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.57 and the float short is at 3.93%.

HCA Holdings, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.14, while the P/S ratio is at 0.7 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 19.80%.