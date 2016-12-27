Large Cap Hospitals: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Summary

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Universal Health Services, Inc. stated a price of 107.43 today, indicating a positive change of -0.46%.

Universal Health Services, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10361.28, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.30% and an average volume of 1236.58.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.83.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Universal Health Services, Inc. stands at -22.95% while the 52-week low stands at 7.73%.

The performance week for Universal Health Services, Inc. is at 0.79% and the performance month is at -11.52%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -10.78% and -16.43% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -9.38%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Universal Health Services, Inc. is -9.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -14.34%.

The volatility (week) for Universal Health Services, Inc. is at 1.64% and the volatility (month) is at 3.54%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Universal Health Services, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.92 and the float short is at 2.71%.

Universal Health Services, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.22, while the P/S ratio is at 1.08 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 24.60%.