Large Cap Housewares & Accessories: Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Summary

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Newell Brands Inc. stated a price of 45.39 today, indicating a positive change of -0.33%.

Newell Brands Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 22133.07, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.70% and an average volume of 4235.24.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.12.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Newell Brands Inc. stands at -17.53% while the 52-week low stands at 38.74%.

The performance week for Newell Brands Inc. is at -1.71% and the performance month is at -5.40%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -11.26% and 1.44% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.68%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Newell Brands Inc. is -5.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.04%.

The volatility (week) for Newell Brands Inc. is at 1.53% and the volatility (month) is at 1.99%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Newell Brands Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.08 and the float short is at 3.65%.

Newell Brands Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 84.37, while the P/S ratio is at 2.07 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -28.60%.