Large Cap Housewares & Accessories: Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Summary

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Newell Brands Inc. stated a price of 46.76 today, indicating a positive change of 0.17%.

Newell Brands Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 22846.13, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.70% and an average volume of 4168.49.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.12.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Newell Brands Inc. stands at -15.04% while the 52-week low stands at 42.93%.

The performance week for Newell Brands Inc. is at 2.89% and the performance month is at 2.14%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -10.85% and -2.25% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.55%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Newell Brands Inc. is -0.49% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.50%.

The volatility (week) for Newell Brands Inc. is at 2.01% and the volatility (month) is at 1.86%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Newell Brands Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.07 and the float short is at 3.58%.

Newell Brands Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 86.77, while the P/S ratio is at 2.14 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -28.60%.