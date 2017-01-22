Large Cap Housewares & Accessories: Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Summary

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Newell Brands Inc. stated a price of 46.08 today, indicating a positive change of 0.24%.

Newell Brands Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 22176, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.70% and an average volume of 4229.67.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.12.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Newell Brands Inc. stands at -16.28% while the 52-week low stands at 40.85%.

The performance week for Newell Brands Inc. is at -2.21% and the performance month is at 0.83%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -12.07% and -4.51% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.20%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Newell Brands Inc. is -1.26% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.18%.

The volatility (week) for Newell Brands Inc. is at 2.23% and the volatility (month) is at 1.69%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Newell Brands Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.86 and the float short is at 3.45%.

Newell Brands Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 85.65, while the P/S ratio is at 2.07 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -28.60%.