Large Cap Housewares & Accessories: The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Summary

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Clorox Company stated a price of 120.9 today, indicating a positive change of 0.32%.

The Clorox Company is operating with a market capitalization of 15650.38, with a return on assets (ROA) of 15.00% and an average volume of 1036.65.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 250.40% and the debt to equity stands at 8.33.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Clorox Company stands at -12.84% while the 52-week low stands at 8.68%.

The performance week for The Clorox Company is at 1.56% and the performance month is at 4.69%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.17% and -10.65% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.28%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Clorox Company is 3.48% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.51%.

The volatility (week) for The Clorox Company is at 1.22% and the volatility (month) is at 1.49%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Clorox Company’s short ratio is currently at 5.97 and the float short is at 4.82%.

The Clorox Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.37, while the P/S ratio is at 2.69 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 7.80%.