Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation stated a price of 71.19 today, indicating a positive change of 0.60%.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 39396.24, with a return on assets (ROA) of -8.30% and an average volume of 5147.1.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -31.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.26.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation stands at -2.91% while the 52-week low stands at 153.75%.

The performance week for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is at 0.63% and the performance month is at 10.57%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.03% and 34.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 46.21%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is 10.17% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 27.15%.

The volatility (week) for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is at 1.75% and the volatility (month) is at 2.93%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.3 and the float short is at 2.12%.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 5.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -280.20%.