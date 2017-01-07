Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation stated a price of 71.82 today, indicating a positive change of 0.29%.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 40241.24, with a return on assets (ROA) of -8.30% and an average volume of 4533.32.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -31.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.26.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation stands at -2.06% while the 52-week low stands at 155.98%.

The performance week for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is at 1.37% and the performance month is at 4.94%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.73% and 29.89% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.70%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is 9.13% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 26.19%.

The volatility (week) for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is at 2.08% and the volatility (month) is at 2.17%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.86 and the float short is at 2.33%.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 5.34 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -280.20%.