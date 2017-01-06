Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

Summary

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Apache Corporation stated a price of 63.17 today, indicating a positive change of -0.13%.

Apache Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 24150.12, with a return on assets (ROA) of -37.20% and an average volume of 3334.51.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -143.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Apache Corporation stands at -8.45% while the 52-week low stands at 98.76%.

The performance week for Apache Corporation is at -2.07% and the performance month is at -4.76%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.77% and 16.20% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.35%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Apache Corporation is 0.29% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.10%.

The volatility (week) for Apache Corporation is at 2.33% and the volatility (month) is at 2.32%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Apache Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 6.43 and the float short is at 5.68%.

Apache Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 4.69 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -495.10%.