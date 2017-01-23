Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

Summary

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Apache Corporation stated a price of 61.81 today, indicating a positive change of -0.66%.

Apache Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 23608.33, with a return on assets (ROA) of -37.20% and an average volume of 3193.28.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -143.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Apache Corporation stands at -10.06% while the 52-week low stands at 95.26%.

The performance week for Apache Corporation is at -1.53% and the performance month is at -6.96%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.52% and 16.67% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.23%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Apache Corporation is -2.46% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.82%.

The volatility (week) for Apache Corporation is at 2.09% and the volatility (month) is at 2.01%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Apache Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 6.4 and the float short is at 5.41%.

Apache Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 4.59 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -495.10%.