Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stated a price of 23.09 today, indicating a positive change of 1.32%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10600.75, with a return on assets (ROA) of -4.30% and an average volume of 7194.51.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -8.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.53.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stands at -13.57% while the 52-week low stands at 55.74%.

The performance week for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is at 4.59% and the performance month is at -2.19%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.19% and -5.11% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 29.30%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 4.68% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.66%.

The volatility (week) for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is at 2.51% and the volatility (month) is at 3.65%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.21 and the float short is at 5.05%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 9.46 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -210.00%.