Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stated a price of 22.13 today, indicating a positive change of -1.56%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10456.65, with a return on assets (ROA) of -4.30% and an average volume of 6814.24.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -8.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.53.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

The 52-week high for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stands at -17.16% while the 52-week low stands at 40.40%.

The performance week for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is at -0.63% and the performance month is at 1.33%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.65% and -8.43% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -5.27%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is -1.53% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.75%.

The volatility (week) for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is at 2.52% and the volatility (month) is at 2.86%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.84 and the float short is at 4.23%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 9.34 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -210.00%.