Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited stated a price of 30.74 today, indicating a positive change of 1.35%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 33618.49, with a return on assets (ROA) of -1.10% and an average volume of 2601.36.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -2.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.67.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stands at -12.87% while the 52-week low stands at 115.72%.

The performance week for Canadian Natural Resources Limited is at -0.10% and the performance month is at -7.13%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.53% and -1.19% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.58%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Canadian Natural Resources Limited is -4.51% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.22%.

The volatility (week) for Canadian Natural Resources Limited is at 2.42% and the volatility (month) is at 2.00%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s short ratio is currently at 3.3 and the float short is at 0.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 4.54 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -116.30%.