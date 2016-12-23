Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Summary

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cimarex Energy Co. stated a price of 135.87 today, indicating a positive change of -0.66%.

Cimarex Energy Co. is operating with a market capitalization of 12967.16, with a return on assets (ROA) of -22.90% and an average volume of 957.12.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -43.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.64.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cimarex Energy Co. stands at -7.55% while the 52-week low stands at 87.45%.

The performance week for Cimarex Energy Co. is at -0.37% and the performance month is at 5.41%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.55% and 20.23% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 53.62%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cimarex Energy Co. is 2.22% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.92%.

The volatility (week) for Cimarex Energy Co. is at 1.59% and the volatility (month) is at 2.95%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cimarex Energy Co.’s short ratio is currently at 2.58 and the float short is at 2.65%.

Cimarex Energy Co.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 10.93 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -547.00%.