Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Summary

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cimarex Energy Co. stated a price of 139.82 today, indicating a positive change of -0.21%.

Cimarex Energy Co. is operating with a market capitalization of 13346.88, with a return on assets (ROA) of -22.90% and an average volume of 901.18.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -43.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.64.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cimarex Energy Co. stands at -4.86% while the 52-week low stands at 92.90%.

The performance week for Cimarex Energy Co. is at 2.69% and the performance month is at -0.67%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.52% and 22.22% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.10%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cimarex Energy Co. is 5.25% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.64%.

The volatility (week) for Cimarex Energy Co. is at 1.96% and the volatility (month) is at 2.24%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cimarex Energy Co.’s short ratio is currently at 2.72 and the float short is at 2.63%.

Cimarex Energy Co.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 11.25 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -547.00%.