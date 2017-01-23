Large Cap Independent Oil & Gas: Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Summary

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cimarex Energy Co. stated a price of 137.98 today, indicating a positive change of -0.40%.

Cimarex Energy Co. is operating with a market capitalization of 13156.39, with a return on assets (ROA) of -22.90% and an average volume of 917.66.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -43.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.64.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cimarex Energy Co. stands at -6.11% while the 52-week low stands at 90.36%.

The performance week for Cimarex Energy Co. is at -0.62% and the performance month is at 0.28%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.59% and 18.08% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.53%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cimarex Energy Co. is 2.37% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.37%.

The volatility (week) for Cimarex Energy Co. is at 2.13% and the volatility (month) is at 2.03%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cimarex Energy Co.’s short ratio is currently at 2.26 and the float short is at 2.22%.

Cimarex Energy Co.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 11.09 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -547.00%.